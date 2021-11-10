Advertisement

Glenvar, Auburn Claim Regional Volleyball Titles

Highlanders Outlast Floyd County while Eagles Blank Narrows
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Glenvar won the first set over Floyd County before dropping set two. But the Highlanders rallied to win the final two sets, knocking off the Lady Buffs 3-1 for the Region 2C title, earning a home game in the state quarterfinals.

In Riner, Auburn shutout Narrows 3-0. The Eagles won their 72nd straight match and also earned a home game in the state quarters.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Navy forward Jaylen Walker (11) moves around Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA...
No. 25 Virginia downed by Navy for first win over ranked foe since Robinson
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Maine 82-47 to begin season
President Joe Biden hosted the players and staff of the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday...
Biden hails NBA’s Bucks for championship and activism
Kyle Larson is introduced to the fans before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7,...
Kyle Larson is 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion after win at Phoenix