Glenvar, Auburn Claim Regional Volleyball Titles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Glenvar won the first set over Floyd County before dropping set two. But the Highlanders rallied to win the final two sets, knocking off the Lady Buffs 3-1 for the Region 2C title, earning a home game in the state quarterfinals.

In Riner, Auburn shutout Narrows 3-0. The Eagles won their 72nd straight match and also earned a home game in the state quarters.

