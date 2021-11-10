Advertisement

LewisGale Medical Center shows off bronchoscopy robot to the community

LewisGale Medical Center bronchoscopy robot
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - People in our hometowns got a close up look at life changing medical technology.

LewisGale hosted a community expo for their bronchoscopy robot at the Salem Civic Center.

It’s a robot that helps doctors find and treat lung cancer in patients.

Wednesday, people got to see just how that technology works.

Doctors say this technology can help lead to earlier detection of lung cancer which is crucial for a patient’s treatment and possible cure.

“If we can locate these nodules, diagnosis them at stage one disease, the potential for cure is great,” said Dr. Nelson Greene, a Pulmonary Critical Care Physician at LewisGale Medical Center.

LewisGale Medical Center is the only hospital to have this technology in the state.

This month is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

