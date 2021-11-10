Lockdown underway at Giles High School; everyone safe

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Everyone is safe during a lockdown at Giles High School Wednesday morning, according to Giles County Public Schools and the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a school district Facebook post, “Out of an abundance of caution, Giles High School went into a lock-down situation this morning. The reason for this was due to a threat being made regarding a weapon. GCPS is working with Giles County Sheriff’s Department representatives at this time to resolve this issue. Our students are safe within their classrooms and further updates will be provided as soon as possible.”

Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Moye told WDBJ7, “I can confirm that we have deputies at GHS and that everyone is safe.”

