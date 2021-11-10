Man arrested for Sunday shooting in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested for the weekend shooting of another man.

Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, is being held without bail for the November 7 shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville. He is charged with:

• Aggravated Malicious Wounding

• Armed Robbery

• Use of a Firearm to commit Aggravated Malicious Wounding

• Use of a Firearm while Committing Armed Robbery

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Willfully Discharging a Firearm in a Street Resulting in Bodily Injury

Sunday night, police were called to Dunlap Street, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

