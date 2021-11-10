Advertisement

Man arrested for Sunday shooting in Martinsville

Donte Cheron Freeman, accused of shooting a man in Martinsville
Donte Cheron Freeman, accused of shooting a man in Martinsville(Martinsville Police via social media)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested for the weekend shooting of another man.

Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, is being held without bail for the November 7 shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville. He is charged with:

• Aggravated Malicious Wounding

• Armed Robbery

• Use of a Firearm to commit Aggravated Malicious Wounding

• Use of a Firearm while Committing Armed Robbery

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Willfully Discharging a Firearm in a Street Resulting in Bodily Injury

Sunday night, police were called to Dunlap Street, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Virginia Tech Cadet Corps student facing child pornography charges
(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners
Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire

Latest News

18-year-old identified as victim of fatal Roanoke County crash
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
LIVE: Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Opioids
President signs Virginia Congressman’s bill to prevent opioid abuse
Fire at Salem Urgent Care
Fire at Salem Urgent Care