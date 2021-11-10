Man arrested for Sunday shooting in Martinsville
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been arrested for the weekend shooting of another man.
Donte Cheron Freeman, 39, is being held without bail for the November 7 shooting on Dunlap Street in Martinsville. He is charged with:
• Aggravated Malicious Wounding
• Armed Robbery
• Use of a Firearm to commit Aggravated Malicious Wounding
• Use of a Firearm while Committing Armed Robbery
• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
• Willfully Discharging a Firearm in a Street Resulting in Bodily Injury
Sunday night, police were called to Dunlap Street, where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
