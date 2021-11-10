Advertisement

Man charged in fatal DUI crash involving deputy sentenced to 20 years

This July 2021 photo shows defendant Michael Morris in a the courtroom where he pleaded guilty...
This July 2021 photo shows defendant Michael Morris in a the courtroom where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his charges in connection to the crash that killed Sgt. Perry Hodge with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man convicted following a fatal crash that killed a Pulaski County deputy has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Michael Morris, 26, pleaded guilty to his charges in July. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Perry Hodge, was killed in the crash in the early morning hours of January 14. Based on a toxicology report, Morris was impaired at the time of the incident.

According to the Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, for his felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter Morris was sentenced to 20 years and will serve 14.

For his misdemeanor DUI charge he was sentenced to 12 months, all of which were suspended. He also faces five years of probation and will pay restitution of $6,148.50 to the victim’s wife.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Virginia Tech Cadet Corp student facing child pornography charges
(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners
Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize
Election officials say they found two errors as absentee ballots were being finalized Thursday.
Errors found in absentee ballot count; Christiansburg town council race impacted

Latest News

School sign
Lockdown underway at Giles High School; everyone safe
Laurie Frohock and Erin Harris stop by WDBJ7 Mornin' to talk about their new move to the...
Small Business Spotlight: Two and a Half Sisters Gift Boutique moves to Grandin Village
SBS: Two and a Half Sisters
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Fire crews respond to fire at MedExpress Urgent Care in Salem