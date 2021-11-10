Man who pleaded guilty to shooting Lynchburg McDonald’s employees sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In January 2020, two Lynchburg McDonald’s employees were shot after a dispute in the drive-thru. Click here for more details about the incident.

Sherwin Torrance Overstreet was charged and turned himself in.

Earlier this year, Overstreet pleaded guilty to two charges of malicious wounding and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During his sentencing at Lynchburg Circuit Court Wednesday, two witnesses were called.

One was Jemarh Fuell, a childhood mentor to Overstreet and the man who convinced Overstreet to turn himself in. He detailed some of Overstreet’s childhood struggles without a supportive home and told the court he plans to remain in his life.

Overstreet’s partner also spoke, saying her and Overstreet’s child was born since his arrest and she’s taken them to visitation to see their father. His attorney says Overstreet wants to be in his child’s life.

Overstreet also addressed the court, apologizing for his actions, saying, “I wish I could take it all back” and that he lives with regret “every day.”

“I’m asking for a second chance to be a father,” he said.

Ultimately, Judge James Watson said the victims had to be considered as well, adding the incident will likely have permanent effects on them.

He gave Overstreet a 33-year sentence with 28 years suspended. That means he’ll spend five years behind bars.

He’s also banned from any McDonald’s restaurant in Lynchburg.

“It was a terrible case, senseless act of violence, a young man with no criminal history, so the court had to take all that into account. I think the court did give everybody a fair shake,” said Andrew Childress, deputy commonwealth’s attorney. “What we paid most attention to and is of most concern to us are the victims, the survivors in these cases and in this case what I think we most appreciated is that Mr. Overstreet basically pled guilty and took responsibility for what he did and from the victim’s perspective that provides them with some closure and also they did not have to relive those traumatic events at trial.”

Overstreet’s attorney asked the court for a 3.5-year active sentence.

In a statement to WDBJ7, Overstreet’s attorney says “It’s not exactly what we asked for from the court but I do think the court took into consideration the young man that Mr. Overstreet is and who he is truly as a person, and so I’m hopeful that’s what came out today.”

After Overstreet’s prison sentence, he will be put on probation for two years.

