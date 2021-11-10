Advertisement

New SRO adjusts to Middle School

Rockbridge County SRO Troy Wimer watches as students move between classes.
Rockbridge County SRO Troy Wimer watches as students move between classes.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - For Sgt. Troy Wimer, it’s more than just a change of scenery.

“My whole way of thinking has changed,” he said.

Being a school resource officer at Rockbridge County’s Maury River Middle School is a very different job that what he was up to before.

“I worked the K9 for about 10 years,” Wimer explained. “I actually have my second dog right now that I’m getting ready to pass on to another deputy, and he’s going to take my place.”

And it’s one that he’s adjusting to.

“Now I’m having to switch gears mentally because, instead of dealing with the public and more adults, I guess you would say, now my focus is all with juveniles here at the middle school,” he said.

It’s a process, but one he’s eager to work on.

“That’s the whole thing. I want them to come with me with anything, that if they have a problem, I want somebody to be able to come to me and not just see some guy in a uniform that shows no emotion and doesn’t have a personality,” Wimer explained. “I want them to that I’m a person, regardless of the gear.”

Maybe his First Day of School picture, made by his photographer wife and posted on Facebook, will help.

“I don’t care,” Wimer said. “As long they’re talking to me, as long as they’re not afraid to come up to me, that’s all I really care about.”

