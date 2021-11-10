Advertisement

No. 25 Virginia downed by Navy for first win over ranked foe since Robinson

East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner led Virginia with 18 points, but the Cavaliers didn’t make a field goal for 8 1/2 minutes down the stretch.
Navy forward Jaylen Walker (11) moves around Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA...
Navy forward Jaylen Walker (11) moves around Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)(Andrew Shurtleff | AP)
By HANK KURZ JR.
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era.

The Midshipmen stunned No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams.

Navy’s last win over a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 came on March 16, 1986, when Robinson led the Midshipmen past Syracuse. Navy blistered the Cavaliers from long range, making 8 of its first 10 3-point tries.

