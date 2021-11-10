Advertisement

One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex

The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital after what Roanoke Police are calling an aggravated assault at an apartment complex.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the Valley View Gardens Apartments on Hershberger Road. Police haven’t released information about the circumstances, but they say nobody was shot and nobody is in custody.

There is no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

