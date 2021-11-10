One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to a hospital after what Roanoke Police are calling an aggravated assault at an apartment complex.

The incident unfolded Wednesday afternoon at the Valley View Gardens Apartments on Hershberger Road. Police haven’t released information about the circumstances, but they say nobody was shot and nobody is in custody.

There is no word on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

