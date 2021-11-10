Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police have opened an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on Brush Mountain Monday afternoon.

Now, her parents are speaking out, hoping to shed some light on what they believe to be suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Police found Kayla Nicole Sumner, 28, of Roanoke near the 8800 block of Brush Mountain Road.

Her mother, Belinda Ayers says many who knew Kayla knew she was an addict.

After years of tough love, and months without seeing her daughter, she feared her daughter’s death was inevitable and says her nightmare was realized when the police showed up at her door Tuesday.

Now, the details surrounding how Kayla was found are keeping her and Kayla’s father up at night.

“Even though I knew that’s what it was... I lost it,’ recalls Ayers. “So I asked how, and he said she was found on Brush Mountain, she was nude, no clothes nowhere, no phone, no purse, no identification.”

Ayers says she’s been in close contact with investigators, who are pursuing all leads to find out how Kayla got to Brush Mountain, and who was the last person to see her alive.

The Emergency Communications Center received a call at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday from a citizen reporting the discovery.

”I want him to know that she wasn’t garbage just to be thrown out, and that she has a daughter that now has to grow up without a mother,” says Ayers, referring to her granddaughter.

Police are investigating leads, and anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265. This is an active investigation and providing additional information could potentially jeopardize the investigation, according to investigators. No one is in custody.

“I was like one of many of millions. Don’t think it can’t be your child,” warns Ayers to other parents, especially those of addicts. “Don’t think that just because you’re right here in Roanoke City and you may know your every move that it still can’t happen. Because look where mine ended up.”

