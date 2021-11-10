Advertisement

President signs Virginia Congressman’s bill to prevent opioid abuse

Opioids
Opioids(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WDBJ) - President Biden has signed into law a bill introduced by Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), aimed at preventing opioid abuse.

The President signed H.R 1899, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021, into law November 10 after the US Senate passed it the day before. The bill passed the U.S. House of Representatives April 15, 2021.

Griffith issued the following statement:

“Lapses in the registration of manufacturers, distributors, and sellers of legal opioids may have contributed to the epidemic of abuse and death that has ravaged our communities. My bill, the Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act, would reform Drug Enforcement Agency regulations to prevent these lapses from occurring in the future. I am proud that both the House and the Senate have now on a bipartisan basis advanced this measure to improve oversight over opioids and prevent future abuses, and I look forward to its enactment in the near future.”

The Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act amends the Controlled Substances Act to prohibit the transfer of any Drug Enforcement Agency registration to manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances without written consent from the agency.

