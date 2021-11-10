Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Virginia Tech Cadet Corp student facing child pornography charges
(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Harry and Duane Rozell-Virginia Lottery winners
Bedford County brothers split $387,450 Virginia Lottery prize
Election officials say they found two errors as absentee ballots were being finalized Thursday.
Errors found in absentee ballot count; Christiansburg town council race impacted

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Rittenhouse takes stand
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Defense calls Rittenhouse to the stand at his murder trial
This July 2021 photo shows defendant Michael Morris in a the courtroom where he pleaded guilty...
Man charged in fatal DUI crash involving deputy sentenced to 20 years
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House