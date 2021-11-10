Roanoke County residents updated about growth during the state of the county address

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County leaders are looking toward a bright future.

At Wednesday’s state of the county address, officials say recent growth is helping fuel projects like the redevelopment of 419.

“There’s renewed energy and enthusiasm here in the 419 corridor. People are seeing the transformation. It’s happening live right before our eyes,” said Jill Loope, Economic Development Director for Roanoke County.

It started with a plan and now those plans are becoming a reality.

“Everyone can see them happening right now. Where we’re building new sidewalks, we’re widening the road, we’re adding pedestrian friendly accommodations, bus stops. All of the amenities that citizens and visitors to the area want to see are happening right now at Tanglewood.,” said Loope.

Loope says the new construction is already helping to bring more businesses to the area.

“We know that the new construction underway is going to bring new tenants and businesses to the mall property. Carilion Children’s certainly was a leader in bringing new life to the mall property,” said Loope.

The 419 corridor was just one of a number of projects talked about at Wednesday’s state of the county address.

Jason Peters the Chairman for the Board of Supervisors says the county experienced 4.9 percent population growth.

“We grew our population more than any other part of the region. So it just proves that people enjoy and they like what’s going on in Roanoke County and we want to continue to do that,” said Peters.

With new businesses being announced at the Tanglewood Mall property, it’s safe to say more will be coming.

“Obviously there’s a lot of excitement around the Chili’s and the Popeyes, Blaze Pizza and all of the new businesses that are coming and frankly we’re working on more as we speak, so hopefully we’ll have more announcements in the future,” said Loope.

