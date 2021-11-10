Small Business Spotlight: Two and a Half Sisters Gift Boutique moves to Grandin Village

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laurie Frohock opened Two and a Half Sisters Gift Boutique in 2009. Now she’s expanded and moved her shop from Roanoke County to the Grandin Village.

Frohock and her assistant manager, Erin Harris, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to share with viewers what their new location offers. From local artisan wares to personalized gifts, from holiday décor to children’s toys- Two and a Half Sisters has something for everyone!

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.