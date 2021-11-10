Advertisement

Small Business Spotlight: Two and a Half Sisters Gift Boutique moves to Grandin Village

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laurie Frohock opened Two and a Half Sisters Gift Boutique in 2009. Now she’s expanded and moved her shop from Roanoke County to the Grandin Village.

Frohock and her assistant manager, Erin Harris, stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to share with viewers what their new location offers. From local artisan wares to personalized gifts, from holiday décor to children’s toys- Two and a Half Sisters has something for everyone!

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

