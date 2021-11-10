Advertisement

Small businesses in Salem to pay flat license fee instead of tax

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Salem is growing, and that means some changes are coming next year for small business owners.

Salem’s population has increased to just over 25,000 people, according to the latest census data.

This means the state mandates different guidelines for business license taxes.

Moving forward, businesses that make $50,000 or less in gross receipts will now only pay a flat fee of $50 rather than a business license tax.

A business that makes over $50,000 per year in gross receipts will still continue to pay the same as they’ve done in the past.

“They could have been paying more in gross receipts, because of how it was calculated of gross receipts times the tax rate. That does not come into effect now until after the $50 thousand and above,” says Kristie Chittum, Salem’s Commissioner of Revenue.

Salem’s city council is also looking into home-based business guidelines. That will be on the agenda on November 22nd.

