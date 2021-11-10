Advertisement

Steel fabrication company to expand within Buchanan County

“Manufacturers like Skyline Fabricating recognize that Virginia is a great place to expand a business. It’s great news when a company that starts in Virginia continues to grow here.”
Buchanan County marketing and tourism director Matt Fields, VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan...
Buchanan County marketing and tourism director Matt Fields, VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher and Skyline Fabricating President Kenny Horne hold a ceremonial $538,030 check at the 7.5-acre site in Buchanan County where Skyline will build a new 25,000-square-foot facility.(VCEDA via WJHL)
By Eddie Callahan
Nov. 9, 2021
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Skyline Fabricating Inc. is bringing its structural steel construction business to Buchanan County and creating 22 new jobs.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Tuesday that more than $675,000 will be spent to expand the company further in Virginia. A new 25,000-square-foot facility in Southern Gap will be built to help meet a spike in demand for their steel and aluminum fabricated products and growing customer base outside of the commonwealth.

Learn more about Skyline:

“Skyline Fabricating specializes in the construction of bridges, walkways, and handrails, as well as aluminum fabrication, mobile welding, and plasma cutting. It was founded in 2016 in Buchanan County. Its management team brings over 30 years of experience in the fields of fabrication, welding, and design.”

