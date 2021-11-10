Advertisement

Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton(Vinton PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Vinton Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

14-year-old Sasha Coe was last seen by her family November 5, 2021. She is 5′2″ and 140 pounds, with brown hair and a medium complexion. But her family says she can change her appearance easily with makeup and various hairstyles.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Vinton Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

