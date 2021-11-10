Virginia DWR asks for help in tracking chronic wasting disease

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Any deer killed in Floyd, Montgomery or Pulaski counties on Saturday, November 13th, is required to be brought to a Chronic Wasting Disease sample station to be tested.

Representatives with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources say required CWD sampling help DWR to maximize CWD testing in specific counties.

The sample stations for Saturday are the following:

Floyd County

Floyd Express Market – 609 E. Main St., Floyd

Willis Village Market - 5602 Floyd Highway S., Willis

Montgomery County

Elliston Fire Dept. - 5001 Enterprise Dr., Elliston

Office building at 2206 S. Main St., Blacksburg

Pilot Mountain Grocery – 4553 Pilot Rd., Pilot

Shell Station – 4330 Riner Rd., Riner

Pulaski County

Dublin DWR Boat Ramp - 4555 Bear Dr., Dublin

New River State Park, Dora Junction – From I-81, take State Route 99 west for 2 miles. Turn right on Xaloy Way and the sample station will be on left.

New River Valley Fairgrounds - 5581 Fairgrounds Cir., Dublin

”The CDC recommends, even though it has not been detected in humans, they do recommend the hunters that are harvesting an animal in a whitetail deer population know to affected by the disease, get those deer tested before consuming it,” says Megan Kirchgessner, a wildlife veterinarian with the Virginia DWR.

DWR strongly encourages hunters who are successful on any other day of the deer hunting season in Floyd, Montgomery, or Pulaski Counties to submit the head and neck from their deer for sampling by bringing it to one of DWR’s voluntary CWD testing sites, which can be found at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/cwd/cwd-information-for-hunters/.

Regulations pertaining to CWD, maps of affected states, and information about CWD can be found on the DWR website at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/disease/cwd.

