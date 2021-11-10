Advertisement

Virginia to house new Amazon east coast facility

Governor Ralph Northam says the new facility will create about 500 jobs.
By WDBJ7
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Amazon is opening an east coast hub in Virginia.

The facility will be in Stafford County and will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain.

Governor Ralph Northam says the new facility will create about 500 jobs.

Products from third-party vendors will be sorted, repacked, and distributed to other Amazon centers.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WALB)
Roanoke County Police investigating death in Catawba
Chelsae Kirk
Bedford County mother speaks on daughter’s life after officer-involved shooting death
Courtesy BTW 21
Students taken to hospital after Henry County school bus crash
Fatal Crash on Route 57 in Henry County
Names released of two killed in Henry County crash
WDBJ7
Woman dies in Bedford County officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Buchanan County marketing and tourism director Matt Fields, VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan...
Steel fabrication company to expand within Buchanan County
Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Maine 82-47 to begin season
Small businesses in Salem to pay flat license fee instead of tax
Public forum receives community input to reduce gun violence amongst youth