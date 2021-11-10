Virginia to house new Amazon east coast facility
Governor Ralph Northam says the new facility will create about 500 jobs.
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Amazon is opening an east coast hub in Virginia.
The facility will be in Stafford County and will be responsible for the beginning of a supply chain.
Products from third-party vendors will be sorted, repacked, and distributed to other Amazon centers.
