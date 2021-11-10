Virginia’s US Senators weigh in on Liberty University sexual assault investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) are calling for a federal investigation into Liberty University, in the wake of claims of Title IX violations connected to accusations of sexual assault and other incidents.

US Senator Mark Warner:

“I am deeply troubled by Pro Publica’s report, and I applaud the bravery of the students who came forward to share their experiences. Recent reports only underscore the need for federal policymakers to improve transparency, consistency, and accountability at our institutions of higher learning. In the meantime, the leadership of Liberty University must act expeditiously to prioritize the needs of survivors, comply with federal law by notifying survivors of their option to contact law enforcement, and ensure a campus culture that supports and defends every student’s basic right to a safe environment. While Liberty should act immediately to remedy the issues alleged in the report, it would also be appropriate for the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Education to look into Liberty’s procedures for dealing with sexual assault cases.”

US Senator Tim Kaine:

“Any campus policy that deters or discourages a survivor of sexual assault from speaking out and seeking justice is wrong. Students who bravely speak out deserve to be heard and to have their claims taken seriously. My office is urging the Department of Education to investigate these claims against Liberty and take appropriate action.”

