VMI Marines celebrate corps’ birthday
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, they celebrated the Marine Corps’ November 10 birthday a little early with a birthday ball, including speeches and ceremonies while Marines, cadets, and veterans dined.
And, of course, there was the traditional cutting of a birthday cake with an officer’s saber.
The Corps was created in 1775, making it 246 years old.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.