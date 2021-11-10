Advertisement

VMI Marines celebrate corps’ birthday

The cake was cut with an officer's sabre.
The cake was cut with an officer's sabre.
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, they celebrated the Marine Corps’ November 10 birthday a little early with a birthday ball, including speeches and ceremonies while Marines, cadets, and veterans dined.

And, of course, there was the traditional cutting of a birthday cake with an officer’s saber.

The Corps was created in 1775, making it 246 years old.

