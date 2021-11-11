Advertisement

Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run, sending one to hospital

Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police officers in Lynchburg arrested a woman after they said she purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding in a field Wednesday night.

Melissa Gilmore, 39, of Bedford, was charged with Felony Hit-and-Run, Felony DUI and Felony Property Damage.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers were called to the iStorage facility at 2637 Lakeside Drive around 9:34 p.m. They’d received reports of a hit-and-run with injury.

When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been hit by a vehicle. He was taken Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say Gilmore had abandoned her vehicle at the Speedway on Lakeside Drive. They then found her hiding in a nearby field and took her into custody.

The incident is still under investigation. Officers say additional charges are pending.

The Lynchburg Police Department asks that anyone with information about this crash call Officer Kirkland at (434) 455-6141.

