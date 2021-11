FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A big rig crash on US 220 near Henry Road in Franklin County has led to the closure of all northbound lanes Thursday afternoon.

Virginia State Police are on the scene of the crash.

There is no word regarding injuries, the cause of the crash or when the road will be back open.

Big rig crash on 220 near Henry Road in Franklin County (BTW21)

