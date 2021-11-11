Christiansburg sees first COVID vaccine clinic for young children

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the first large-scale vaccination clinics for kids 5-11 saw nearly 500 patients Wednesday.

The clinic was held at Christianburg’s Recreation Center by local pharmacies.

“We like to keep a lot of resources on hand for events like this, so that we can meet the needs of the community. We saw that there was a need for a clinic like this-- so we jumped in,” said Michael Quinones, the operations manager for the Christiansburg and Blacksburg Pharmacy.

Hundreds of parents and guardians took their kids out to get their vaccine from 3:35p-7:30p.

Health leaders say time slots filled up in a matter of hours.

Inside the clinic, leaders said it’s like other large-scale vaccination clinics--- but for kids.

There are toys, crayons to color with, and mascots available to help comfort kids if they need them.

The clinic also provided ‘free friends’ or stuffed animals to help children who were nervous.

Doctors, pharmacists and other medical providers who work with kids often were also on site.

An 11-year-old said he wanted to get his vaccine to be protected and keep those around him safe.

“Actually it was-- I was a little nervous when I was about to get the shot, but it’s quicker and just like the flu shot,” said Alexander Bond.

