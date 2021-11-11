Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run vehicle and its driver who hit a pedestrian in Wise County Wednesday night.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a 1999 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front and/or side. The Jeep is missing its passenger-side mirror.

Between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. November 10, a man was jogging along Hurricane Road toward Johns Road when he was hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

The jogger was thrown into a ditch and found by a passerby several minutes later, according to police. The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or driver is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

