Advertisement

Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a hit-and-run vehicle and its driver who hit a pedestrian in Wise County Wednesday night.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a 1999 to 2001 Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front and/or side. The Jeep is missing its passenger-side mirror.

Between 6:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. November 10, a man was jogging along Hurricane Road toward Johns Road when he was hit by a driver who didn’t stop.

The jogger was thrown into a ditch and found by a passerby several minutes later, according to police. The victim was flown to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or driver is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Latest News

Veterans' Day in Lexington
Veterans' Day in Lexington
Students line the front Drive at Central Elementary School to greet veterans.
Rockbridge students thank veterans
The ceremony wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.
Lexington marks Veterans’ Day
Preserve documents hold the history of the last day of World War I
Marshall Foundation archives hold memories of Armistice Day