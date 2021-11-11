Eight years later, family of missing man continues to search for answers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We were singing songs to the radio, we were smiling, we were talking and we were laughing. Just an ordinary morning.”

Besides saying she loved him, those were the last memories that Mary Douthat had with her son, Christopher, before he went missing on October 25, 2013.

Eight years later, the Douthat’s continue to ask for answers, while also making sure Christopher is not forgotten.

On Wednesday night, Mary and Michael (Christopher’s brother) Douthat, along with The Aware Foundation, held an event to continue to bring awareness to Christopher’s situation, at his last known location, the Food Lion on Bennington Street.

The family admitted their patience starts to wear thin with how long they have been waiting. But said they promise they will never give up hope that justice will be served for Christopher. When asked what keeps them going, this was their response:

“Christopher and not giving up,” said Mary.

I’m never going to give up, I’m never going to give up, absolutely not. That’s not even in my vocabulary,” said Michael.

The Douthat’s remain focused on finding the answers and believe there are people in the community who can help. They encourage anyone with information to come forward and help them find closure.

The Douthat’s hope they can continue to spotlight not only Christopher’s case, but all families who are wondering where their loved ones are.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s disappearance are encouraged to contact Virginia State Police Special Agent Douglas Hubert at (540)-375-9589.

