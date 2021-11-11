Advertisement

Increasing clouds as showers arrive late

Rain chances become likely by Thursday night
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
  • Still mild Thursday, but with more clouds
  • Rain likely Thursday night into early Friday
  • Much cooler weather this weekend

THURSDAY

While Thursday begins dry, clouds will move back into the region during the day with increased shower chances coming up by late Thursday afternoon, becoming more numerous throughout the evening,

COVERAGE: Widespread rain chance. Mountains have the best coverage

AMOUNTS: Nearly all areas should receive as much as .50″ of rain. Localized 1.0″ amounts are possible as well.

SEVERE RISK: No severe thunderstorms or flooding is expected with this cold front.

Showers increase late Thursday night into Friday morniing.
Showers increase late Thursday night into Friday morniing.(WDBJ)

FRIDAY

The current model consensus is that the cold front will clear the area by early Friday morning which will allow for increasing sunshine as you wake up, followed by cooler temperatures which stick around into the weekend. Afternoon highs Friday will reach the mid 60s with a gusty northwest wind.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest breezes will help usher in cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia on Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.

