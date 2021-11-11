Lexington marks Veterans’ Day

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, Veterans’ Day was marked with the return of a ceremony.

Veterans and others gathered at the memorial next to the city’s old courthouse on Main Street for speakers and wreath-laying to remember those who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

Veterans for all armed services were brought to the front for recognition, and those who died in service were remembered.

”When we honor our veterans and their sacrifice and service, we remember that we are all first and foremost Americans,” Marine Col. Travis Homiak said at the ceremony. “So on days like Veterans’ Day -- by the way, it’s the first one in 20 years when our country’s not been at war -- it should cause us to reflect that there’s more reasons for us to stand together than for us to stand apart.”

The ceremony was not held last year because of the pandemic.

