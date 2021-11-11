Advertisement

Owl naming rights up for grabs online for wildlife center auction

This Barred owl was brought to us the wildlife center after he sustained many injuries...
This Barred owl was brought to us the wildlife center after he sustained many injuries including a permanently misaligned jaw preventing him from being released. With this malady, the owl would be unable to feed himself and would likely starve in the wild.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has gained two new education ambassadors - and the person with the highest bid is the one who gets to name them.

The wildlife center’s online auction features the naming rights for an Eastern Screech Owl and Barred Owl.

“This one came in May and he’s a juvenile so he can’t be released. So he’s in training and it’s just a wonderful opportunity,” said Executive Director Sabrina Garvin.

The center’s largest fundraiser of the year, known as “A Night Owl on the Town” was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the Roanoke Valley SPCA will be helping to host the auction online.

After the auction, both owls will be trained to be used in classrooms educate young children about the creatures in their backyard.

To see more items donated for local businesses to benefit the organization, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Latest News

7@four: Veterans' Day at Vinton War Memorial
7@four: Veterans’ Day 2021
Rain chances increase overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday, November 11 - Evening Forecast
Charles Garnett's name was added to the list of heroes who are written in stone on the...
Veterans’ Day commemorated in Christiansburg
Big rig crash on 220 near Henry Road in Franklin County
Big rig crash closes northbound 220 in Franklin County