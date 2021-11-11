Owl naming rights up for grabs online for wildlife center auction

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has gained two new education ambassadors - and the person with the highest bid is the one who gets to name them.

The wildlife center’s online auction features the naming rights for an Eastern Screech Owl and Barred Owl.

“This one came in May and he’s a juvenile so he can’t be released. So he’s in training and it’s just a wonderful opportunity,” said Executive Director Sabrina Garvin.

The center’s largest fundraiser of the year, known as “A Night Owl on the Town” was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, the Roanoke Valley SPCA will be helping to host the auction online.

After the auction, both owls will be trained to be used in classrooms educate young children about the creatures in their backyard.

To see more items donated for local businesses to benefit the organization, click here.

