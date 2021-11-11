Advertisement

Panthers agree to new deal with QB Cam Newton

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, NC (WDBJ) - The Carolina Panthers Thursday agreed to terms with quarterback ﻿Cam Newton﻿, getting the former No. 1 overall pick back to Charlotte, pending a physical.

The team made the announcement November 11.

Newton, 32, played for the Panthers from 2011 to 2019, then went to the New England Patriots for a season before being re-signed by the Panthers.

ESPN reports the deal is worth as much as $10 million for the rest of the 2021 season. He is expected to play in the November 14 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers are 4-5 so far in the 2021 season.

The Panthers have a broadcast partnership with WDBJ7/WZBJ24.

More information from the team here:

