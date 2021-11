PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Theatre has a new look!

The theatre just revealed its new marquee.

They showed off its new look to kick off their official re-opening.

The theater marquee is one of the most recent upgrades downtown Pulaski has seen this year.

A HUGE thanks to the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce for their participation in the marquee unveiling and helping us kick-off our official re-opening! https://fb.watch/9b91qU6bx9/ Posted by Pulaski Theatre on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

