Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting food drive for residents

The flyer for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's November Food Drive.
The flyer for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority's November Food Drive.(Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Plastic Bag Tax will go into effect on January 1, 2022. The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hoping to eliminate that tax for its residents, while also bringing them some holiday cheer.

RRHA will be providing all of its residents with reusable grocery bags, so they will not have to run into the five cent tax next year. The organization is also hosting a Food Drive throughout the month of November.

”We wanted to help our residents out by giving them the reusable bag, that way that tax wouldn’t really apply to them, and then the canned goods is important to help them out getting closer to the holiday season. Help them with food, make sure they have a good meal to have around the holidays,” said RRHA Manager of PR, Marketing and Social Media, Kaelyn Spickler.

RRHA provides resources and encouragement to families, with an end goal of families becoming independent. It currently helps 1,500 residents and is hoping to gather more than 6,000 items, so each family has a variety of food for the holidays.

The first week of December is when RRHA plans on sharing the reusable bags and canned goods with their residents.

For more information on the Food Drive and the Amazon Wishlist RRHA currently has open, you can visit its website here.

