Rockbridge students thank veterans

Students line the front Drive at Central Elementary School to greet veterans.
Students line the front Drive at Central Elementary School to greet veterans.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Rockbridge County’s Central Elementary School showed their appreciation to our veterans Thursday.

Normally, they’d share breakfast with the veterans, along with a program of songs and speeches in the school, but to still maintain social distancing, they turned it around by going out and waving while the vets drove by, getting a goodie bag with breakfast as well as a cup of coffee.

”They get to come out here in the driveway, and they’ll get to wave and salute and sing songs,” said Robin Parker, Central Elementary’s principal. “We’ll have music playing in just a few minutes for our students to sing with. So we’re looking forward to them coming away with an understanding of Veterans Day and enjoying our time together with our community.”

They started the veterans’ breakfast at Central four years ago.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

