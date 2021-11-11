Advertisement

Vaccinated Vikings player hospitalized with COVID-19

FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings...
FILE - Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen from the back during pregame warmups with the Vikings 60 years logo, NFL cancer awareness logo before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols.

Five players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.

One had to be hospitalized with breathing trouble. He was stable after initially being admitted to the emergency room.

Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation speaking on condition of anonymity says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier.

Dozier is vaccinated. He had to sit out the game at Baltimore along with safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury.

