Veterans’ Day commemorated in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - From excited elementary school students to the high school marching bands, Main Street was red, white, and blue for the annual Christiansburg High School Veterans’ Day parade.

For many soldiers, past and present, the day is about finding community with each other and taking the time to tell their stories to the next generation.

“A lot of the veterans have challenges when they do return, so it’s wonderful just to have the community available to us and providing us the support that we need,” said Matthew Davis, Commander of the American Legion Post 59.

The event concluded with a gathering at Veterans’ Monument Park, for the ceremonial laying of the wreath.

Second lieutenant Charles E Garnett, an Army medic who was killed in action in North Korea in 1952, was officially recognized.

His name was unveiled, written in stone alongside others who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

