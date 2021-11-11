Veterans Day Deals: Finding free meals and discounts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

1) Texas Roadhouse in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Christiansburg:

“Texas Roadhouse will continue to honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day. To express our sincere appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, November 11, between 11am – 2pm, the restaurants will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee. The events are drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurants open for dinner.”

2) Veterans Appreciation Luncheon in Lynchburg:

“Lynchburg Parks and Recreation will host the 23rd annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, outside in historic Miller Park. Veterans, their families, friends, and the public are all invited to join us as we salute the men and women who have so proudly served our country.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to sit and enjoy the entertainment and a BBQ lunch, catered by local Veteran, Vince Anderson, E’Vince Catering. Meals are free for all veterans with a valid military ID. Meals for non-veterans cost $5.00. All veterans or not-vets must purchase or reserve or a meal ticket in advance. Tickets can be purchased at Miller Center M–F 8:30am–5:00pm, at the Templeton Center M–Th 9:00am–1:00pm. For veterans, tickets are also available at the American Legion at 1301 Greenview Dr., Lynchburg.

The main stage will feature the Presentation of Colors at 11:00am, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem performed by Carol Tucker, and recognition of each branch of service. Following this presentation, the meal will be served. Entertainment to follow will feature a patriotic performance by Renaissance Theatre Company and conclude with musical entertainment by the National Guard 29th Division Band.

Parking is available in the Aviary parking lot off of Grove St, at Miller Park Pool, and in the Miller Park lot off of Marsh St. Shuttle service will be available at each parking location to and from the venue. Additional ADA parking will be located in the Aviary lot. In the event of rain, the program will be held in the Lynchburg City Armory, 1200 Church St.

Safety is Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s top priority. To ensure a safe environment for participants, we ask that participants follow the recommended CDC mask and social distancing guidelines. For questions, contact Ronnie Tucker at 434-455-4115.”

