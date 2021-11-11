Advertisement

Virginia Tech hosts Veterans’ Day remembrance ceremony

The Gregory Guard, the corps’ precision rifle drill team, also fired a rifle salute, and taps...
The Gregory Guard, the corps’ precision rifle drill team, also fired a rifle salute, and taps were played during their annual ceremony.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year there’s a different story to tell about our servicemen and women.

From serving in the year 1964 to 2021 --new and old Virginia Tech cadets gather at the War Memorial Chapel every year to remember and honor.

“Never in a million years but I thought that I would be back 24 years later, actually still serving on active duty as the Air Force’s senior representative here to continue tactic mentoring the 300 Air Force cadets we have here at Tech,” said Col. Gregory Lowe with the Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875.

Lowe is the commander of Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875 and a 1997 graduate of the Corps of Cadets. He came back to his alma mater to mentor and teach the next generation.

“You realize that the only real lasting impact that you’re going to have is on the next generation. And so that’s why I really wanted this assignment to come back and continue Tech to give back to where it all started for me, and to look to the young men and women in the eyes and will say thank you for what you’re about to do, and to make sure they’re as best prepared for the challenges that they’ll face during their Air Force and SpaceForce careers,” said Col. Lowe.

He says it is important to remember and honor our military men and women around the world because the work they do is important.

“Service I think is a calling for many. On Veterans’ Day, we like to tell people we see in uniform thank you for your service. But as I mentioned in my remarks today, service can take many forms. Our university motto is ‘that I may serve’. You don’t have to wear a uniform to serve your family and your community, your nation, and the world,” said Col. Lowe.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Latest News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has named a transition steering committee that includes several...
Central and southwest Virginia represented on Youngkin transition committee
D-Day Memorial Ceremony
D-Day Memorial Ceremony
Virginia War Memorial Ceremony
Virginia War Memorial Ceremony
Radford University Ceremony
Radford University Ceremony
Veterans' Day in Christiansburg
Veterans' Day in Christiansburg