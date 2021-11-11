Virginia Tech hosts Veterans’ Day remembrance ceremony

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year there’s a different story to tell about our servicemen and women.

From serving in the year 1964 to 2021 --new and old Virginia Tech cadets gather at the War Memorial Chapel every year to remember and honor.

“Never in a million years but I thought that I would be back 24 years later, actually still serving on active duty as the Air Force’s senior representative here to continue tactic mentoring the 300 Air Force cadets we have here at Tech,” said Col. Gregory Lowe with the Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875.

Lowe is the commander of Virginia Tech Air Force ROTC Detachment 875 and a 1997 graduate of the Corps of Cadets. He came back to his alma mater to mentor and teach the next generation.

“You realize that the only real lasting impact that you’re going to have is on the next generation. And so that’s why I really wanted this assignment to come back and continue Tech to give back to where it all started for me, and to look to the young men and women in the eyes and will say thank you for what you’re about to do, and to make sure they’re as best prepared for the challenges that they’ll face during their Air Force and SpaceForce careers,” said Col. Lowe.

He says it is important to remember and honor our military men and women around the world because the work they do is important.

“Service I think is a calling for many. On Veterans’ Day, we like to tell people we see in uniform thank you for your service. But as I mentioned in my remarks today, service can take many forms. Our university motto is ‘that I may serve’. You don’t have to wear a uniform to serve your family and your community, your nation, and the world,” said Col. Lowe.

