8th annual “Road Warrior Ride” stops in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Road Warrior Foundation was founded in 2013 by two Air Force veterans and veterans are who they focus on. Each year the nonprofit provides an all expense paid cross country ride to a handful of veterans.

“All walks of life meeting together for a singular purpose and a singular event and coming together to just put on an epic adventure,” said RWF Regional Director, Jason Baxley.

Epic is an understatement, as the group started the trek down in Deland, Florida.

But no matter how many times they’ve been deployed...

“We went over to Iraq twice,” said 20-year Army Veteran, Calvin Hood.

Or their experiences overseas...

“An RPG blew up a foot from my face,” said Army Veteran, Carlos Colon.

“I stepped on an IED in 2012 and that’s what caused me to get my leg amputated,” said Army Veteran, Michael Villagran.

This mission only involves the open road and the lasting friendships they’ve been making since day 1.

“It wasn’t even a handshake, it was just a hug, embracing and just talking, and then when we start talking, that’s when the jokes start happening,” said Hood.

“We just clicked like that, and its awesome that we all have that thing in common, that we’re all veterans, so it was easy for us to click,” said Villagran.

“They know I couldn’t hear really good, I couldn’t see really good, because I’m blind from this eye. With them I just feel comfortable,” said Colon.

Each veteran said it also means the world to them to have a nonprofit like the Road Warrior Foundation, that truly cares.

“It’s like a family. We have a lifetime of history built over eight years. We know the name of every person we’ve ever helped,” said Baxley.

The crew will depart Roanoke on Friday and their last stop is Suffolk, Virginia.

