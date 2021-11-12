Advertisement

8th annual “Road Warrior Ride” stops in Roanoke

The group of veterans that are a part of the 8th annual Road Warrior Ride.
The group of veterans that are a part of the 8th annual Road Warrior Ride.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Road Warrior Foundation was founded in 2013 by two Air Force veterans and veterans are who they focus on. Each year the nonprofit provides an all expense paid cross country ride to a handful of veterans.

“All walks of life meeting together for a singular purpose and a singular event and coming together to just put on an epic adventure,” said RWF Regional Director, Jason Baxley.

Epic is an understatement, as the group started the trek down in Deland, Florida.

But no matter how many times they’ve been deployed...

“We went over to Iraq twice,” said 20-year Army Veteran, Calvin Hood.

Or their experiences overseas...

“An RPG blew up a foot from my face,” said Army Veteran, Carlos Colon.

“I stepped on an IED in 2012 and that’s what caused me to get my leg amputated,” said Army Veteran, Michael Villagran.

This mission only involves the open road and the lasting friendships they’ve been making since day 1.

“It wasn’t even a handshake, it was just a hug, embracing and just talking, and then when we start talking, that’s when the jokes start happening,” said Hood.

“We just clicked like that, and its awesome that we all have that thing in common, that we’re all veterans, so it was easy for us to click,” said Villagran.

“They know I couldn’t hear really good, I couldn’t see really good, because I’m blind from this eye. With them I just feel comfortable,” said Colon.

Each veteran said it also means the world to them to have a nonprofit like the Road Warrior Foundation, that truly cares.

“It’s like a family. We have a lifetime of history built over eight years. We know the name of every person we’ve ever helped,” said Baxley.

The crew will depart Roanoke on Friday and their last stop is Suffolk, Virginia.

For more information on the Road Warrior Foundation, you can find its website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Latest News

Roanoke Fire-EMS's newest fire truck at station 2 on Thursday.
New truck gets out on the road for Roanoke Fire-EMS
A Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Terrace Thursday.
Veterans honored at Monument Terrace Thursday
Former HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Thursday's event at the National Center for...
Former HUD secretary Ben Carson speaks at Valor Farm Veterans Day event
Students from area high schools participated in the ceremony by carrying flags and presenting...
National D-Day Memorial holds in-person Veterans’ Day ceremony