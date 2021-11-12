Advertisement

ARCH now certified to administer COVID-19 rapid tests and vaccines

(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Those starting a new chapter in their lives while attempting to overcome homelessness, addiction, or crisis now have a safe place to go for shelter, COVID testing, and vaccinations, all in one place.

ARCH’s registered nurse, Melissa Miller, is now certified to complete onsite rapid COVID-19 testing and administer COVID-19 vaccines for clients, eliminating barriers to vaccination for a particularly vulnerable population.

“Misinformation is huge in the recovery community and in the homeless community. We want to give them information from someone they trust and that they’ve built a relationship with, so they get the most information and can make an educated choice for themselves and those around them,” says Miller, who has been working with ARCH since August.

After just a few months on the job, Miller says she initiated the project and designed the new client program with hopes to expand onsite services to eventually include all types of vaccinations and TB testing.

“A lot of our clients just don’t trust medical professionals, and they get their information from the streets and the people that they encounter, so they don’t always know the benefits and the risks of the vaccine,” explains Miller.

ARCH’s Development Director, Rachel Geary, says the guests staying in their housing programs frequently change.

Trust House, the 29-bed homeless shelter, has 15 beds dedicated to homeless veterans. Bethany Hall is a 12-bed substance abuse in-patient treatment facility for women.

“We have people come into Trust House, they get their voucher, they move out, so we serve about 250 people across all of our programs per year,” explains Geary. Upon intake, each client must be tested for COVID-19, which is why having rapid testing onsite is so essential. “As they’re interacting with other clients or staff, we need to make sure almost immediately that they aren’t bringing the virus in upon arrival.”

“Our mission is to provide safe supportive recovery and opportunities for self-sufficiency after crisis to the most vulnerable citizens in the Roanoke Valley. We really feel like this initiative falls directly in line with that mission,” adds Geary.

For more information about ARCH Services, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

Latest News

Roanoke Catholic students create video explaining Type 1 Diabetes, create fundraiser.
Roanoke Catholic students create video explaining Type 1 Diabetes
COVID in Virginia: Vaccine doses top 12 million; day-to-day new-case increase drops
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations down, percentage of positive new cases steady
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it’s a Class 1 recall, the most urgent type, for the...
2 million COVID home tests recalled for false positives