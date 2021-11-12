Charges filed against student for Giles County threat

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Giles High School student has been charged for a threat that led to a school lockdown Wednesday.

The morning of November 10, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office was told by a Giles High School SRO that people had reported hearing a juvenile student talk about having a gun on school grounds. Deputies and Pearisburg Police responded, and the student in question was isolated from the rest of the school population, according to the sheriff’s office.

Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech Police were called to perform a canine search of the campus to try to find a gun, leading to a lockdown. Investigators say the search and follow-up investigation concluded there was never a gun on school grounds.

The student was charged with making threatening statements and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff’s office says, “We are proud of our partnership with Giles County Public Schools and the steps that we take each day to make sure our school communities are safe. We are also grateful to the Pearisburg Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Tech Police Department, and the Giles County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this matter.”

