Advertisement

CIAA football championship set for Saturday kickoff in Salem

The Bowie State Bulldogs and Fayetteville State Broncos will face off Saturday in Salem for the...
The Bowie State Bulldogs and Fayetteville State Broncos will face off Saturday in Salem for the CIAA football championship.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem is Virginia’s Championship City. And this weekend, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is back after a year’s absence.

The Bowie State Bulldogs and the Fayetteville State Broncos will face off for the CIAA football championship Saturday at 1p.m.

It’s a rematch of the last football championship played here in 2019. And the conference is glad to be back after taking a year off because of COVID.

“It’s hard to be in this business, sitting on the sidelines trying to wait to get in,’ said CIAA Commissioner Jacquie McWilliams. “But now that we’re here I think we’ve done everything that we can to prepare for tomorrow and to make sure out student-athletes have a good experience. And our fans.”

That experience included interaction with local students. The teams made virtual visits to area schools.

Local leaders say the partnership between the CIAA and the community has benefitted both, and they are hopeful local football fans will turn out for the game on Saturday.

“They’ve been wonderful coming here over the years,” said Salem Mayor Renee Turk, “and we’re sure excited to have them right back here in Salem again.”

“They didn’t have to be here,” added Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, “but they chose this area. And so everybody, let’s come out and let’s give them a Roanoke Valley experience.”

The Roanoke Valley is hosting a number of CIAA championships, including cross country back in October, bowling next March and volleyball later in the year.

And the football championship will back here in Salem Stadium next year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

Latest News

There are 65 masks hanging on the back wall of the Drop-In Center. Each mask has a name written...
‘It’s not just names on a wall’; Roanoke’s Drop-In Center creates visual display for overdose deaths
FFE LB Vs. Valley Spotlight Preview Friday Night
FFE LB At Valley Spotlight Preview Friday Night
Salters sat next to his attorney, Rob Dean, during the arraignment.
Joshua Salters appears in court for arraignment ahead of trial
Chilly temperatures are expected with lows in the low 30s by Sunday morning.
Friday, November 12 - Evening Outlook