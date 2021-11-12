CIAA football championship set for Saturday kickoff in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem is Virginia’s Championship City. And this weekend, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is back after a year’s absence.

The Bowie State Bulldogs and the Fayetteville State Broncos will face off for the CIAA football championship Saturday at 1p.m.

It’s a rematch of the last football championship played here in 2019. And the conference is glad to be back after taking a year off because of COVID.

“It’s hard to be in this business, sitting on the sidelines trying to wait to get in,’ said CIAA Commissioner Jacquie McWilliams. “But now that we’re here I think we’ve done everything that we can to prepare for tomorrow and to make sure out student-athletes have a good experience. And our fans.”

That experience included interaction with local students. The teams made virtual visits to area schools.

Local leaders say the partnership between the CIAA and the community has benefitted both, and they are hopeful local football fans will turn out for the game on Saturday.

“They’ve been wonderful coming here over the years,” said Salem Mayor Renee Turk, “and we’re sure excited to have them right back here in Salem again.”

“They didn’t have to be here,” added Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, “but they chose this area. And so everybody, let’s come out and let’s give them a Roanoke Valley experience.”

The Roanoke Valley is hosting a number of CIAA championships, including cross country back in October, bowling next March and volleyball later in the year.

And the football championship will back here in Salem Stadium next year.

