Construction underway on educational walking trail at National D-Day Memorial

National D-Day Memorial trail
National D-Day Memorial trail(National D-Day Memorial)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Following their Veterans’ Day ceremony Thursday, officials with the National D-Day Memorial broke ground on a new feature.

Construction is underway to create a walking trail around the property. The memorial sits on more than 50 acres in Bedford County, and officials with the memorial are excited to add another element to help tell the story of World War II with the addition of the walking trail.

“We’re going to have educational stations that are telling the role of Virginia’s natural resources in helping with the war effort,” explains Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing for the National D-Day Memorial. “I think that that’s just an incredible way to add to the educational element. It’s just a little bit more of the World War II story that we can tell.”

Officials hope to dedicate the walking trail June 6, 2022.

