Former HUD secretary Ben Carson speaks at Valor Farm Veterans Day event

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Across the nation and here in Campbell County, numbers of people are celebrating our veterans.

A special Veterans Day ceremony was held at Valor Farm Thursday to honor those who have fought for our freedoms.

The site will be home to a number of veterans who need healing and recovery from their service.

“I was in a rough spot. I knew I needed some kind of help,” said Adam Massie, Army veteran.

Massie was in attendance Thursday as he and other vets were commemorated.

Thursday’s event also comes as some veterans begin moving into tiny homes for their healing.

Massie, who plans to move in soon, says he has a specific focus for his recovery.

“Spiritual development and when I say that, that means within myself and helping others at the same time. So, that’s the biggest portion. Yeah, myself, but putting myself aside, helping others,” said Massie.

Former United States Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary and keynote speaker Dr. Ben Carson says that’s what makes the National Center for Healthy Veterans special.

He says the commitment to a team mentality is what sets the facility apart.

“This place is incredible because of the serenity, the peace that it affords and the fact that it immediately incorporates the veterans into a family atmosphere,” said Carson.

While work on putting up more homes continues, several homes are now up and running. That means healing starts now as the nation honors our veterans.

“Man, I’m tickled. I’m extremely excited,” said Massie.

