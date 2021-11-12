Advertisement

Gruden sues NFL over publication of offensive emails

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails.
Photo: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By JOSH DUBOW
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old offensive emails from Gruden.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails.

Gruden’s attorney says the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

An NFL spokesman calls the allegations “entirely meritless.”

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

Latest News

WATCH: Liberty Athletics discusses move to Conference USA
Team of the Week-Lord Botetourt
Team of the Week-Lord Botetourt
Panthers agree to new deal with QB Cam Newton
High School Signing Day
High School Signing Day