Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ production is underway

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Production is underway for the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Crews began filming for “Hocus Pocus 2″ in Rhode Island on Oct. 18. Filming is expected to wrap near the end of the year, according to government officials in Rhode Island.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Director Anne Fletcher said in a news release.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Disney+ replied in a thread on Twitter, saying the Sanderson sisters are already “running amok, amok, amok!” with a release date for the film of Fall 2022.

Middler also posted about the film’s status on Twitter, saying “Sistaaaahs! ‘Tis time!”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Driver and Jeep used in Wise County hit-and-run sought

Latest News

Highs back in the 40s and 50s with breezy winds at times.
Friday, November 12 Midday FastCast
WATCH: Liberty Athletics discusses move to Conference USA
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency