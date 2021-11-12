Advertisement

Increasing sunshine today with a colder weekend ahead

Temperatures drop into the 40s & 50s this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Showers quickly exit this morning
  • Beautiful sunshine returns this afternoon
  • Much cooler weather this weekend

FRIDAY

The current model consensus is that the cold front will clear the area by early Friday morning which will allow for increasing sunshine as you wake up. Cold air won’t arrive until another cold front moves through late tonight through Saturday. That front may end up bringing some lighter rain showers and even a few snow showers to the mountains late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

We could see some mountain snow showers late tonight through Saturday.
We could see some mountain snow showers late tonight through Saturday.(WDBJ Weather)

Afternoon highs Friday will reach the mid 60s. High school football games will be dry with chilly temperatures.

Bundle up if you're headed out to any high school football games.
Bundle up if you're headed out to any high school football games.(WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest breezes will help usher in cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia on Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.

Rain quickly exits this morning leading to a blustery and cooler weekend.
Rain quickly exits this morning leading to a blustery and cooler weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

The winds will gust 15-20 at times bringing down many of the leaves. You’ll want to check out the foliage fast before they all come down.

Latest News

The front that brought us rain overnight will quickly exit leading to more sunshine.
Friday November 12, Morning FastCast
Most of our area could receive up to 0.5" of rain with isolated amounts closing in on 1".
Front brings overnight rain and cooler air for the weekend
Rain chances increase overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s.
Thursday, November 11 - Evening Forecast
Up to 1" possible in some spots into Friday morning.
Veterans' Day Midday FastCast