Increasing sunshine today with a colder weekend ahead
Temperatures drop into the 40s & 50s this weekend
- Showers quickly exit this morning
- Beautiful sunshine returns this afternoon
- Much cooler weather this weekend
FRIDAY
The current model consensus is that the cold front will clear the area by early Friday morning which will allow for increasing sunshine as you wake up. Cold air won’t arrive until another cold front moves through late tonight through Saturday. That front may end up bringing some lighter rain showers and even a few snow showers to the mountains late Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Afternoon highs Friday will reach the mid 60s. High school football games will be dry with chilly temperatures.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
The weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest breezes will help usher in cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia on Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.
The winds will gust 15-20 at times bringing down many of the leaves. You’ll want to check out the foliage fast before they all come down.