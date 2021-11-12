Increasing sunshine today with a colder weekend ahead

Showers quickly exit this morning

Beautiful sunshine returns this afternoon

Much cooler weather this weekend

FRIDAY

The current model consensus is that the cold front will clear the area by early Friday morning which will allow for increasing sunshine as you wake up. Cold air won’t arrive until another cold front moves through late tonight through Saturday. That front may end up bringing some lighter rain showers and even a few snow showers to the mountains late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

We could see some mountain snow showers late tonight through Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

Afternoon highs Friday will reach the mid 60s. High school football games will be dry with chilly temperatures.

Bundle up if you're headed out to any high school football games. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest breezes will help usher in cooler temperatures both Saturday and Sunday. We can’t rule out a stray snow showers in the mountains of West Virginia on Saturday. Highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.

Rain quickly exits this morning leading to a blustery and cooler weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

The winds will gust 15-20 at times bringing down many of the leaves. You’ll want to check out the foliage fast before they all come down.