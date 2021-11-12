Joshua Salters appears in court for arraignment ahead of trial

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with first degree murder appeared in court today and entered three ‘not guilty’ pleas on his three felony charges. Joshua Salters is charged with the murder of 24-year old Kenneth Scott.

Scott was shot and killed on Gayle Street in Northwest Roanoke last October.

Salters is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His two day trial is set to begin on Monday, November 22nd.

