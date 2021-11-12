Advertisement

Junior League Stocked Market now open at Berglund Center

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Junior League of Roanoke Valley’s Stocked Market is in full swing at Berglund Center.

After a year off and going virtual, the organization is excited to be back for the 33rd annual weekend shopping extravaganza, which kicked off Friday morning.

There are over 100 vendors, with something for everyone on your nice list.

There will also be giveaways, events featuring Santa, The Grinch, performances by the Southwest Virginia Ballet, and more!

Stocked Market Co-Charis Mary Kathryn Tirico and Alex Michaluk spoke with WDBJ7 just before the general admission doors opened.

“It’s a great one-stop-shop to get all of your holiday shopping done this year, especially with shipping times taking a long time, you can get all of it done on one weekend here at the Berglund Center,” says Tirico.

“And Saturday is extra special because it features our homegrown merchants and they make hand-made gifts so you’re supporting local vendors,” adds Michaluk.

The Stocked Market is open Friday until 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to find out more and get tickets.

