WATCH: Liberty Athletics discusses move to Conference USA

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty Athletics hosted a news conference Friday to discuss its move to Conference USA.

Liberty University and Conference USA announced last week the school will move all its sports to the conference starting with the 2023-24 season.

During the last three seasons, 17 of Liberty’s 20 NCAA Division I teams played under the ASUN Conference (Football – FBS independent; Field Hockey – BIG EAST Conference; Women’s Swimming & Diving – Coastal Collegiate Sports Association).

The Liberty football team has competed as an FBS independent school since rising to the FBS ranks in 2018. The school as a whole compiled its most successful year in athletics department history in 2020-21 with a 70.5 winning percentage, 10 conference championship victories and a bowl game.

This will be the third conference for Liberty sports since rising to Division I in 1988.

Joining Liberty will be Jacksonville State University (Jacksonville, Ala.), New Mexico State University and Sam Houston State University.

Further details on Liberty athletics can be found by visiting the Flames website. Click here to learn more about Conference USA.

