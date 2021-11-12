Advertisement

Mornin’ Motivations: Purpose-driven spending this holiday season with Caitlyn Scaggs

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Motivational speaker and lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ for another episode of Mornin’ Motivations.

As we get closer to Christmas, we’re all starting to look at those Christmas wish lists to determine what to buy our loved ones. But what if we could purchase amazing, beautiful gifts that also support great causes? That’s the idea behind purpose-driven spending. And Scaggs brought three retailers to the WDBJ7 studio that all have amazing missions behind their brand.

You can for more brands to support on Scaggs’ blog, Boldly Pursue: A Purpose Driven Gift Guide.

New Hope Girls Bags, Purses and Clutches

  • Mission: Proceeds fight sex-trafficking and creates transformational job opportunities for women in the Dominican Republic.
  • Price: $10-75
New Hope Girls
New Hope Girls(WDBJ7)

Bella Tunno Baby Items

  • Mission: For every item sold, Bella Tunno donates a meal to a child in need.
  • Price: $10-30
Bella Tunno
Bella Tunno(WDBJ7)

Sackcloth + Ashes Blankets

  • Mission: Buy One, Give One - For every blanket sold, Sackcloth + Ashes donates a blanket to a homeless shelter.
  • Price: $110-140
Sackcloth + Ashes
Sackcloth + Ashes(WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Kelly Gilmore Mugshot
Bedford woman charged with DUI hit-and-run
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Thursday is Veterans Day, and plenty of businesses and restaurants around the country are...
Veterans’ Day Deals: Finding free meals and discounts

Latest News

A school bus crash.
No children on board school bus involved in crash in Henry County
Hometown Entertainment: George Thorogood
Hometown Entertainment: George Thorogood
The blues rock legend talked to WDBJ7 about his return appearance to the Star City
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Bad to the Bone” singer George Thorogood returning to Roanoke in December
Goodbye, Katey Roshetko!
Goodbye, Katey Roshetko!