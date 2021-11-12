Mornin’ Motivations: Purpose-driven spending this holiday season with Caitlyn Scaggs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Motivational speaker and lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs stopped by WDBJ7 Mornin’ for another episode of Mornin’ Motivations.

As we get closer to Christmas, we’re all starting to look at those Christmas wish lists to determine what to buy our loved ones. But what if we could purchase amazing, beautiful gifts that also support great causes? That’s the idea behind purpose-driven spending. And Scaggs brought three retailers to the WDBJ7 studio that all have amazing missions behind their brand.

You can for more brands to support on Scaggs’ blog, Boldly Pursue: A Purpose Driven Gift Guide.

Mission: Proceeds fight sex-trafficking and creates transformational job opportunities for women in the Dominican Republic.

Price: $10-75

New Hope Girls (WDBJ7)

Mission: For every item sold, Bella Tunno donates a meal to a child in need.

Price: $10-30

Bella Tunno (WDBJ7)

Mission: Buy One, Give One - For every blanket sold, Sackcloth + Ashes donates a blanket to a homeless shelter.

Price: $110-140

Sackcloth + Ashes (WDBJ7)

